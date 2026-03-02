Engineering News-Record, March 1, 2026, States Push Data Center Pauses to Buy Time to Gauge Impacts
Moratoriums also offer a chance for governments to pass disclosure laws, which could create more information for other municipalities to tap into when evaluating proposed facilities. A better understanding of what the facilities could offer hinges on projects being built with more transparent agreements, said Simon Wang, economic mobility specialist at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a Washington, D.C. non-profit network of about 600 community-based organizations focused on fairness in banking, housing and business.