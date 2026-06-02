May 14, 2026, GuruFocus News, Stellantis (STLA) Receives FDIC Approval to Establish Stellantis Bank USA
On May 14, 2026, Stellantis has gained approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to create Stellantis Bank USA, a Utah-chartered industrial bank. This move aims to reduce the company’s reliance on external lenders by providing auto financing through retail installment contracts from independent dealers. Despite concerns from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition regarding the risks of intertwining banking and commerce, the FDIC has determined that Stellantis meets the necessary criteria to operate a bank. Stellantis has one year to establish the new banking entity.