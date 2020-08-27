Street Sense Media: Protesters call for Anita Bonds to cancel rent and defund MPD

Street Sense Media, August 10, 2020: Protesters call for Anita Bonds to cancel rent and defund MPD
Around 30 protesters marched and rallied outside the house of At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds, on the night of Tuesday, July 21. Bonds chairs chair the D.C. Council Committee on Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization. They called on her and the council to cancel rent for D.C. residents and defund the Metropolitan Police Department.
The rally demanded full rent and mortgage forgiveness for D.C. residents for the duration of the public health crisis, as a well as a prohibition on evictions for those who cannot pay. The event was organized by ONE D.C., a grassroots organization working toward racial and economic equity in the District, and supported by the D.C. arm of the Sunrise Movement, a youth group to end the climate crisis.