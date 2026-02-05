Payments Dive, November 24, 2025, Stripe faces bank charter pushback
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition also said in the letterthat the charter would give Stripe legitimacy that it does not deserve, pointing to the fintech’s history of legal trouble. Stripe, which acquired a stablecoin infrastructure company called Bridge earlier this year, proposes to name the bank Bridge National Trust.
“The OCC must reject Stripe’s application for a national trust bank charter due to serious concerns regarding Stripe’s disregard for enforcement, governance, compliance, and consumer protection laws,” said the Nov. 13 letter, which is addressed to Sebastian Astrada, the agency’s director for licensing of novel banks.