Study Finds: Bank Bias? Highly Qualified Black Entrepreneurs Still Offered Worse Loans, Service

Study Finds, September 3, 2024, Bank Bias? Highly Qualified Black Entrepreneurs Still Offered Worse Loans, Service
Discussion and Takeaways
The study’s findings underscore the persistent problem of racial discrimination in financial services and its detrimental effects on both customers and businesses. The researchers emphasize the need for a multi-faceted approach to address this issue, involving financial institutions, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. They suggest that banks implement more standardized processes, increase employee training, and develop inclusive products to reduce bias. For policymakers, the study highlights the importance of stronger oversight and enforcement of fair lending laws. The researchers also recommend that Black entrepreneurs consider adopting more sophisticated business structures and seek out technical assistance to improve their chances of loan approval. Overall, the study provides a clear call to action for all stakeholders to work towards a more equitable financial system.
Funding and Disclosures
The study authors declared no potential conflicts of interest with respect to the research, authorship, and/or publication of this article. They also stated that they received no financial support for the research, authorship, and/or publication of this article. The research was conducted in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which assisted with data collection.