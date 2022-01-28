fbpx

WishTV: Study links redlining to heart health problems in Black communities

By / January 28, 2022 / In the News

WishTV, January 19, 2022, Study links redlining to heart health problems in Black communities

There’s a link between historic redlining and heart health in Black communities, according to a newly released study.

Mental health experts say redlining has roots in racism, and the impact of systemic racism creates stressors. That stress can often trickle down generation to generation and show up as health problems.

A similar study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition released some suggestions to counter the impacts of redlining. One of them is providing affordable housing outside of historically redlined zones.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

