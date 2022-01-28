WishTV: Study links redlining to heart health problems in Black communities

WishTV, January 19, 2022, Study links redlining to heart health problems in Black communities
There’s a link between historic redlining and heart health in Black communities, according to a newly released study.
Mental health experts say redlining has roots in racism, and the impact of systemic racism creates stressors. That stress can often trickle down generation to generation and show up as health problems.
A similar study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition released some suggestions to counter the impacts of redlining. One of them is providing affordable housing outside of historically redlined zones.