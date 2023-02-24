Support the CFPB and Stop Credit Card Junk Fees

American consumers are paying $12 billion dollars a year in credit card late fees. It’s a massive, multi-billion dollar wealth transfer from the poorest Americans to Wall Street.

In fact, the fees have become a huge profit center for big banks targeting subprime borrowers and trapping them in cycles of debt.

The industry average for credit card late fees is $31 and many banks charge even more. But the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that a reasonable fee, one that covers the actual costs for banks, is $8. That’s a big difference.

No wonder Wall Street makes $12 billion from these fees. No wonder they’re doing everything they can to stop the CFPB.

