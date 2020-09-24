Swaay: Do We Really Want True Equity?

Swaay, September 8, 2020: Do We Really Want True Equity?
For the record, equity and equality are not the same things. If we are talking true equity, it means giving someone more than you, who has less than you, to elevate them to have the same as you. Are we all really ready to make this selfless sacrifice?
Well, if 2020 has shown us one thing, it is that we are all truly in this together. There is an African quote that says, “The wealth of a family/community is measured by the state of the poorest group/member and not the richest one,” meaning we are measured by the level of lack in our society.