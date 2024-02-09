Tampa Bay Times: How Corporate Investors Are Taking Over Tampa Bay’s Neighborhoods

Tampa Bay Times, February 2, 2024, How Corporate Investors Are Taking Over Tampa Bay’s Neighborhoods
Housing in Tampa Bay is becoming increasingly corporate-owned, a Tampa Bay Times analysis has found. Large companies have amassed around 27,000 homes across three counties. More than 70% of these properties are linked to institutional investors backed by Wall Street and private equity.
But while investors are not to blame for the region’s inflated rental and home prices, experts say they exacerbate the issue with tactics that shut out individual buyers. Disproportionate concentration of ownership among a handful of companies has been linked to rising rent and sales costs as well as neglected property maintenance and higher eviction rates.