Tampa Bay Times: TD Bank Launches $20B Community Impact Plan to Empower Underserved Communities

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Tampa Bay Times, March 15, 2024, TD Bank Launches $20B Community Impact Plan to Empower Underserved Communities

TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®  announced a three-year Community Impact Plan that will provide an estimated $20 billion supporting lending, philanthropy, banking access and other activities for the benefit of diverse and underserved communities. This strategy, developed with insight from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), will target communities across TD Bank’s U.S. presence in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

