Tampa Bay Times: This Private Equity Firm Built A Tampa Bay Rental Empire

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Tampa Bay Times, February 14, 2024, This Private Equity Firm Built A Tampa Bay Rental Empire

A townhouse overlooking a pond in Clearwater. A brand-new two-story house in a Brandon subdivision, filled with identical buildings. A yellow brick bungalow in Tampa. The homes look strikingly different and are miles apart. But they have a key feature in common: They all belong to Progress Residential.

With more than 85,000 homes nationwide, the Arizona-based real estate company is the largest single-family rental operator in the US.

