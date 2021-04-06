fbpx

The American Independent: GOP congressman: If America is so racist, how do you explain why Asians are successful?

By / April 6, 2021 / In the News

Republican Rep. Tom McClintock (CA) suggested structural racism did not exist during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Thursday, claiming that successful Asian Americans were proof the issue was made up.

“What should make us all proud as Americans is that Asian Americans have the highest median income of any ethnic group in America, including white Americans,” he said during the hearing, which was convened to discuss rising violence and racism against the Asian American Pacific Islander community. “If America were such a hate-filled, discriminatory, racist society filled with animus against Asian Americans,” he continued, “how do you explain the remarkable success of Asian Americans in our country?”

Moreover, the idea that all Asian Americans are success stories is patently untrue. A National Community Reinvestment Coalition racial wealth report from May 2020 found, “Despite Asian Americans having the highest household median income, most Asian Americans have a higher rate of poverty than White Americans, with Hmong having a poverty rate twice that of White Americans.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

