The American Project: California Voters Revisit Statewide Rent Control Law

The American Project, July 15, 2024, California Voters Revisit Statewide Rent Control Law
California is home to some of the country’s most rent-burdened individuals and families. Renters make up about 44 percent of households in the state. The average renter spends over half their income on payments to landlords. That means that 1 in 9 tenants are behind on their monthly payments—most of those people are young adults and people of color.
The ongoing rent crisis has set the stage for the Justice for Renters Act, the third time in six years that housing advocates have attempted to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, a 1995 law that they argue has stifled local rent control efforts.