The American Prospect: Homeowners Want Housing Prices To Go Up

The American Prospect, June 7, 2024, Homeowners Want Housing Prices To Go Up
Public anxiety about the cost of living is as much about high housing prices as anything else. The difficulty in finding an affordable place to live has spurred a host of policy pitches across the political spectrum. The activist groups Right to the City and the Center for Popular Democracy have new polling out showing a giant number of those surveyed—87 percent—believing that the cost of housing is a major or big problem, as well as significant support for their policy preferences: rent stabilization and more funding to build affordable-housing units. In Congress, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), who is about to become a senator, and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) released a bill based on their preferences: helping communities roll back restrictive zoning requirements by establishing federal standards and guidelines, along with a relatively modest set of grants for housing development.