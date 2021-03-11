The American Prospect: The ‘Progressive Multiplier’: How Democrats Can Defeat Trumpism

The American Prospect, March 4, 2021, The ‘Progressive Multiplier’: How Democrats Can Defeat Trumpism
How can Democrats in Washington address the multiple crises facing our nation while also confronting an increasingly radical—and often explicitly anti-democratic—opposition party? Political strategists perhaps inevitably focus on how to change the hearts and minds of millions of devoted Trump supporters. But there’s another approach to building a lasting, governing, pro-democracy majority, one that’s more likely to succeed in the short term. Paradoxically, to defeat Trumpism, Democrats and progressive groups should look to an unexpected source for strategic insight: the conservative movement.