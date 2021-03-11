fbpx

The American Prospect: The ‘Progressive Multiplier’: How Democrats Can Defeat Trumpism

By / March 11, 2021 / On Our Radar

How can Democrats in Washington address the multiple crises facing our nation while also confronting an increasingly radical—and often explicitly anti-democratic—opposition party? Political strategists perhaps inevitably focus on how to change the hearts and minds of millions of devoted Trump supporters. But there’s another approach to building a lasting, governing, pro-democracy majority, one that’s more likely to succeed in the short term. Paradoxically, to defeat Trumpism, Democrats and progressive groups should look to an unexpected source for strategic insight: the conservative movement.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

