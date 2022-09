The American prospect, September 22, 2022, The Reinvestment Movement vs. the Bankers

In 1990, local and state organizations that promote housing, community economic development, and banking services came together to form the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), which now has more than 600 affiliates. NCRC provides national clout and expertise to monitor regulatory agencies, work with Congress and the administration, and negotiate commitments from banks.