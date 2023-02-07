The Baltimore Banner: Report: ‘Creeping segregation’ in Columbia, originally envisioned as model of racial integration

The Baltimore Banner, February 7, 2023, Report: ‘Creeping segregation’ in Columbia, originally envisioned as model of racial integration

Columbia, envisioned as a model for racial and socioeconomic integration when it was founded more than 50 years ago, is experiencing “creeping segregation” and a shortage of affordable housing, according to a new study.

The report, published last week by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, called for leaders to make the community a more affordable place to live “so that Columbia really can once again be an example for the entire country in diversity and opportunity.”