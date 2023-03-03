The Baltimore Sun: Dealing with ‘creeping segregation’ in Columbia

The Baltimore Sun, February 24, 2023, Dealing With ‘Creeping Segregation’ In Columbia
The planned community of Columbia represented a clear break with segregationist practices in urban development. When it was developed in the mid-1960s, the Rouse Corporation intentionally welcomed people of all races and faiths, rejecting racial steering, redlining and discouragement of Black families searching for a welcoming community. As a result, Columbia today ranks highly in terms of Black income and opportunity. However, early progress in constructing an integrated, economically viable community which provides “the best possible environment for the growth of people” may be slipping.