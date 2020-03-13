The Baltimore Sun: Maryland delegates OK housing anti-discrimination bill based on tenants’ source of income

The Baltimore Sun, March 10, 2020: Maryland delegates OK housing anti-discrimination bill based on tenants’ source of income
After more than two decades of failure, Maryland lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday that makes it illegal for landlords to discriminate against tenants based on how they pay their rent, including with government housing vouchers.
The bill would add “source of income” to a list of prohibited forms of housing discrimination, such as race, religion, gender identity and disability. It would effectively ban landlords and management companies from having policies excluding tenants who use government assistance, such as Housing Choice vouchers, commonly known as “Section 8.”