The Birmingham Times: Bob Dickerson: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap

The Birmingham Times, February 1, 2023, Bob Dickerson: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap

We’ve heard the term closing the racial wealth gap throughout the past quarter century. Conversations and strategies to accomplish the feat have intensified over the past few years. Events like the murder of George Floyd, literary pieces like the 1619 Project, the annual publication of the State of Black America by the National Urban League have raised in the consciousness of many in the country that there is a gap, that it is serious, unhealthy and will only get worse unless action is taken.