The Black Chronicle: National Report Reveals Impact Of Redlining On Home Ownership

The Black Chronicle, May 30, 2024, National Report Reveals Impact Of Redlining On Home Ownership
A new report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition reveals that race-based exclusion from home ownership persists despite the Fair Housing Act, which outlawed discriminatory lending practices 55 years ago.
Analyzing 40 years of home Mortgage Disclosure Act data, the study shows redlined neighborhoods received 3,000 fewer mortgages than those rated as best by historic maps, even when accounting for market factors. The report, funded by the NIH and created with the University of Michigan, provides clear evidence linking past redlining to current public health and housing issues.