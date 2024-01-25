The Buffalo News: The Editorial Board: KeyBank Must Offer More Than Promises To Black And Low-Income Borrowers

The Buffalo News, December 3, 2023. The Editorial Board: KeyBank Must Offer More Than Promises To Black And Low-Income Borrowers
Whatever KeyBank is doing, it needs to do better. After being accused of “systemic redlining” in late 2022, the bank has not improved its track record of home loans to Black and low-income borrowers. That’s according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which has acted as a watchdog to make sure that the bank fulfilled its promises to invest in underserved communities when it took over First Niagara Bank in 2016.