The Commonwealth Times: VCU’s Campus is Only Making Gentrification Worse

By / September 24, 2020 / In the News

The Commonwealth Times, September 10, 2020: VCU’s Campus is Only Making Gentrification Worse

VCU continues to buy off property in Richmond. The campus sits right in the center of Richmond, where the university builds classrooms, common areas and dorms. Monroe Park Campus has forcibly moved into Richmond without facing the consequences.

There should be more determination to help those who have been living in the city for years but cannot afford to live in high-rent homes. We should be outraged that some community members can’t be part of such a beautiful, historic city due to its gentrification. It’s evident that the government officials in charge of building Richmond have not taken the household income of its residents into consideration.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: