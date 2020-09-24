The Commonwealth Times: VCU’s Campus is Only Making Gentrification Worse

The Commonwealth Times, September 10, 2020: VCU’s Campus is Only Making Gentrification Worse
VCU continues to buy off property in Richmond. The campus sits right in the center of Richmond, where the university builds classrooms, common areas and dorms. Monroe Park Campus has forcibly moved into Richmond without facing the consequences.
There should be more determination to help those who have been living in the city for years but cannot afford to live in high-rent homes. We should be outraged that some community members can’t be part of such a beautiful, historic city due to its gentrification. It’s evident that the government officials in charge of building Richmond have not taken the household income of its residents into consideration.