The Community Reinvestment Act is a Strategic Opportunity for Banks, Not a Regulatory Hurdle

The Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) mandates that banks invest in the communities they serve, with a particular focus on reinvestment efforts in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities. Banks are required to fulfill this obligation by providing access to credit through safe, nonpredatory practices.
Although these mandates are often viewed as compliance requirements, that perspective overlooks the broader purpose and opportunity of the CRA. In practice, the CRA shapes how banks manage risk, allocate capital and expand their footprint. Banks should not view CRA as a compliance requirement but rather as a strategic opportunity that can shape growth, capital allocation and risk management.
The CRA, enacted in 1977 as part of the Housing and Community Development Act, was designed to address the adverse effects of historic redlining and other discriminatory lending practices in banking. In response to decades of these practices, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency were given the responsibility of evaluating how well banks meet their CRA obligations to these communities.
Today, federally insured depository institutions are assessed under a four-tier rating system: Outstanding, Satisfactory, Needs Improvement, and Substantial Noncompliance. The practical consequences of a poor CRA rating include regulators using the rating as a determining factor when deciding whether to approve mergers and acquisitions, branch openings or applications to engage in new financial activities.
Because these outcomes are tied directly to regulatory approval, many banks treat CRA as a compliance requirement rather than a strategic opportunity, which can limit how they approach growth and expansion. However, a bank that approaches CRA from a checklist perspective loses the broader strategic advantages that CRA compliance can provide.
Instead, banks should view CRA as a strategic framework that, when used effectively, can inform market expansion, relationship banking and product design for local communities. Through the CRA, banks can identify underserved customers and communities, then reconfigure their offerings in ways that reach those customers before competitors can, creating a first-mover advantage in untapped markets.
CRA should function as a strategic framework and operating model for how banks grow by connecting core business lines such as mortgage lending, small business lending and branch strategy. This includes using data to reach new markets in underserved geographies, building partnerships with community lenders and creating products that meet the needs of local borrowers. CRA lending is not lower-quality. These investments can create new and profitable opportunities when approached strategically.
The core issue is that CRA responsibilities have not fully kept pace with changes in how banking actually operates. Today, there are many communities, especially in high-poverty and rural areas, where banks operate in practice but are not fully accountable under the CRA. This gap in coverage leaves those communities underserved. Also, in 2023, regulatory agencies updated the CRA’s regulations on reviewing loans that banks make outside of their branch networks, but last year the agencies announced their plans to reverse this critical update. As a result, banks may overlook profitable customer segments that fall outside traditional assessment areas.
These gaps undermine the purpose of the Community Reinvestment Act by failing to reach those most in need, while also causing banks to miss meaningful opportunities to build relationships and expand long-term value in these markets. Banks should not treat CRA as another compliance requirement. Banks that leave these opportunities on the table risk missing growth in valuable markets that remain overlooked.
The CRA is about addressing unmet demand. That means going beyond where banks are already comfortable operating and thinking more intentionally about how to reach underserved communities. It also means building products and relationships that last, rather than treating CRA as a short-term commitment requirement.
At the same time, the CRA itself needs to catch up with how banking operates today. The current framework still relies heavily on physical presence, which creates gaps as more activity moves online. If those gaps are not addressed, the same communities the CRA was meant to support will continue to be left behind. Banks that move ahead of that curve and take this seriously now will be in a stronger position going forward, both in the market and in the communities they serve.
Joshua Barclay is a Graduate Intern with NCRC’s Economic Mobility team.
Simon Wang is the Economic Mobility Project Specialist with NCRC’s Economic Mobility team.
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