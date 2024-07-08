The Conversation: Detroit’s Legacy Of Housing Inequity Has Caused Long-Term Health Impacts ? These Policies Can Help Mitigate That Harm

The Conversation, July 3, 2024, Detroit’s Legacy Of Housing Inequity Has Caused Long-Term Health Impacts ? These Policies Can Help Mitigate That Harm
Detroiters who face rising rents, poor living conditions and systemic barriers to affordable and safe housing are at greater risk of poor health, our research finds.
We study the connection between housing inequities and health, with the goal of informing local, state and national policy. Our focus is on how interdisciplinary research on housing relates to equity in health, race, income and aging.
Housing instability can take many forms, including living in overcrowded or inadequate conditions, having to make frequent moves or spending the bulk of household income on a place to live. These stressors can lead to an increased risk of eviction, homelessness, poor mental health and even physical illness.