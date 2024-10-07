The Conversation: Gentrification Isn’t Inevitable – It Can Hinge On How Residents View Their Neighborhood

The Conversation, September 20, 2024, Gentrification Isn’t Inevitable – It Can Hinge On How Residents View Their Neighborhood
As the U.S. population becomes increasingly urban, gentrification can seem inevitable. However, scholars have found that it’s actually pretty rare.
For example, a study by the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition that examined neighborhood change from 2000 through 2013 found that most low- and moderate-income neighborhoods across the United States did not gentrify during that period. Just seven cities – New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore, San Diego and Chicago – accounted for almost half of all neighborhood gentrification nationwide.