The Courier Herald: Everything housing on the Plateau | Part III

By / December 5, 2022 / In the News

The Courier Herald, November 17, 2022, Everything housing on the Plateau | Part III

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition found two-thirds of banking institutions have disappeared since the early 1980s, with small banks suffering the greatest decline. Altogether, nine percent of all brick-and-mortar bank locations in the U.S. closed between 2017 and 2021. Consumer advocacy group Food & Water Watch reported that the number of US grocers fell roughly 30% from 1993 to 2019, summarizing: “The trend is toward fewer but much larger stores.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

