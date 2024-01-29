The Daily Targum: New Jersey Reparations Council, U. Community Panelists Discuss Reparations For Systemic Racism

The Daily Targum, December 6, 2023, New Jersey Reparations Council, U. Community Panelists Discuss Reparations For Systemic Racism
During public comments, Nichole Nelson, a senior policy advisor at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, talked about racial barriers in homeownership in South Orange and Maplewood in Essex County. She also referenced her previous research on the county’s history of integration policy and the Fair Housing movement. She linked them to the effects of chattel slavery and anti-immigration laws targeting African and Caribbean nations.