The Denver Foundation: Report Shows Good Results In Denver’s Pay For Success Housing Model

The Denver Foundation, June 20, 2024, Report Shows Good Results in Denver’s Pay for Success Housing Model
In 2022, a group of partner organizations launched Denver’s Housing to Health (H2H) pilot program to serve populations experiencing chronic homelessness. Particularly those who also experience a disproportionate share of arrests for offenses associated with homelessness and are at high risk for avoidable and high-cost health services.
“Our community has shown time and time again that when you offer housing and intensive wraparound services to individuals facing the most trying episodes of homelessness, you can save lives and build a more vibrant city,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “In Denver, we believe that our toughest problems are solvable, and this innovative, Housing First model shows that we can deliver housing outcomes for Denverites that are not only successful, but reduce costs across the system.”