The Denver Post: U.S. Department Of Education Opens Two Investigations Into Allegations Of Racial Discrimination At Denver Public Schools

The Denver Post, February 6, 2024, U.S. Department Of Education Opens Two Investigations Into Allegations Of Racial Discrimination At Denver Public Schools
The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating allegations that Denver Public Schools discriminated against students and others based on their race when it formed a committee to review the district’s discipline policies and when administrators decide which pupils can participate in math extension courses.
The Office for Civil Rights doesn’t open investigations into every complaint received. For the agency to move forward, it must have enough information to investigate, including the identification of a person or group that was harmed by the alleged discrimination. The complaint also has to fall under the Office of Civil Rights’ jurisdiction and be filed in what the agency calls a “timely” manner, according to its website.