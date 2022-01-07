The Denver Post: “Where we come from is art”: Denver’s gentrifying Northside captured through the lens and poetry of its Latino youth

The Denver Post, December 19, 2021, “Where we come from is art”: Denver’s gentrifying Northside captured through the lens and poetry of its Latino youth
Tim Hernández is a witness to the pain, the promise, the joy, the hope, the struggles of the Northside’s youth. He’s a teacher at North High and a product of the neighborhood — a community with some of the highest levels of Hispanic displacement nationally from 2000 to 2010, according to a study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
The Northside, the northwest Denver community that includes the Highland neighborhood, has been hit particularly hard by gentrification, with Highland’s Hispanic population decreasing from 37% of the community to 16% in the past decade, according to U.S. census data.