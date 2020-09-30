The Diamond Back: For those raised in College Park’s Lakeland, the wounds left by its destruction remain

By / September 30, 2020 / In the News

The Diamond Back, September 20, 2020: For those raised in College Park’s Lakeland, the wounds left by its destruction remain

From the late 1890s to the 1950s, during a period of legalized segregation, Lakeland thrived, tied together by faith and a strong sense of community. The neighborhood had just about everything its residents could want: two convenience stores (owned by the Macks and the Blacks), hair salons, recreation centers, a beer garden and one of the only Black high schools for cities located along Route

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: