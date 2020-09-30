The Diamond Back: For those raised in College Park’s Lakeland, the wounds left by its destruction remain

The Diamond Back, September 20, 2020: For those raised in College Park’s Lakeland, the wounds left by its destruction remain
From the late 1890s to the 1950s, during a period of legalized segregation, Lakeland thrived, tied together by faith and a strong sense of community. The neighborhood had just about everything its residents could want: two convenience stores (owned by the Macks and the Blacks), hair salons, recreation centers, a beer garden and one of the only Black high schools for cities located along Route