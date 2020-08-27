The Final Call: America caught Covid-19; Black America caught hell, says Urban League

The Final Call, August 18, 2020: America caught Covid-19; Black America caught hell, says Urban League
True to form, the National Urban League’s 2020 State of Black America Report highlights the plight of Black inequality and economics in America. And, this year’s 44th edition focuses on the Covid-19 global pandemic, racial justice, and imperatives for Black survival.
“America caught the coronavirus and Black America caught hell,” opens “Unmasked,” the benchmark report. It outlines the coronavirus’ impact particularly within the country’s economy, health care institutions, and justice systems through the lens of more than a dozen contributors.
In a bleak snapshot of race-based data compiled in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, the report indicates that Blacks, Latinos and the Indigenous are getting sick and dying in higher numbers.