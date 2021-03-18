fbpx

The Financial Brand: Brace Yourself for an Angry Online Mob When Closing Branches

By / March 18, 2021 / In the News

Banks and credit unions are increasingly shuttering brick-and-mortar locations. When they do, consumers flock to the internet with complaints about greedy, heartless bankers who don’t listen to their concerns. As financial institutions continue to downsize their retail networks, how will they handle the angry voices in the crowd?

The CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Jesse Van Tol, highlights how branch closures affect low-income areas. “The impact of these closures is severe,” Van Tol explains. “Especially on lower-income urban communities where few branches exist.”

 

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

