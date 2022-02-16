The Great Consolidation of Banks and Acceleration of Branch Closures Across America:

Bank branches have played a unique role in community development and financial inclusion for decades. Chartered by the public, branches embodied banks’ obligation to serve the people in the communities where they had offices. Often, the branch was also the main office of the small banks that dominated the American financial landscape.

With the expansion of the American economy after World War II, bank branch networks spread steadily across the country, from a total of 17,198 individual bank branches at the war’s end to 47,519 by 1977. This expansion improved financial access for businesses and homeowners — and made the bank branch a natural venue for assessing quality and equity of service. The authors of CRA recognized that branches are crucial to financial services access and used a bank’s network of branches to define their service area. CRA obligated banks to maintain or improve financial services access in LMI neighborhoods, although these areas had fewer branches than wealthier neighborhoods.

In 1994, however, the Riegle-Neal Interstate Banking and Branching Efficiency Act, allowed banks to open branches across state lines. This sparked a shift within the financial services industry which has resulted in the disappearance of two-thirds of banking institutions by 2020. However, branch networks continued to expand, reaching a peak of 92,000 locations in 2009. The financial crisis and subsequent Great Recession fundamentally changed banks’ marketing strategies away from expanding the footprint of their branch networks, to increased automation. With the advent of internet and mobile banking, banks could attract and service a customer base with decreased reliance on physical branches. However, less tech-savvy and lower-income households with more volatile income streams are still reliant on branches to access financial services. Many branches have closed, and we expect many more to do so over the next several years.

When bank branches close, there are several adverse effects on the surrounding community. Small business lending and activity in the area declines. More people use alternative financial services that open them to unregulated and predatory financial practices. An important commercial tenant and employer are lost.

In LMI communities which often had less access to branches to begin with, even a small number of closures can have an enormous impact on these communities that already have few branches to choose from. Branch closures have been shown to reduce financial access and, consequently, increase the number of unbanked or underbanked LMI and minority individuals and families. Banks have therefore directly hampered these communities’ ability to build wealth — at the same time that core businesses in their neighborhoods become more vulnerable to collapse because the local loan officer they trust is simply gone.

In their bi-annual survey, “How America Banks,” the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) asks how people use banks and how vital are services such as branch access to consumers. As we noted in our previous report on branch closures: