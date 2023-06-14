The Grio: Vice President Harris Leads New Charge To Address Racial Bias In Home Appraisals

The Grio, June 3, 2023, Vice President Harris Leads New Charge To Address Racial Bias In Home Appraisals
Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said in a public statement that he is particularly hopeful that the plans to diversify the appraisal industry will “cure one of the core issues in appraisals: the fact that the industry is 97% white and male.”
Tol added, “From what everyone now knows about the nature of implicit bias across all areas of life, it’s obvious that the uniformity of the population conducting property appraisals is likely generating unjust and discriminatory outcomes – whether intentionally or unintentionally.”