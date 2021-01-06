The Guardian: America is broken, so we asked some of its greatest minds how they would fix it

The Guardian, December 21, America is broken, so we asked some of its greatest minds how they would fix it
The Guardian asked a group of experts to share concrete ideas to address some of America’s deepest problems. NCRC’s Dedrick Astante-Muhammad discussed how to close the racial wealth divide.
The United States – and its economy – is based on a white supremacist concentration of wealth and resources. To end this disparity, which rears its head in everything from the racial wealth divide to police brutality and mass incarceration, a massive redistribution of wealth and resources is required.