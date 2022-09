The Guardian, September 20, 2022, World Bank Warns Higher Interest Rates Could Trigger Global Recession

The world may be edging toward a global recession as central banks simultaneously raise interest rates to combat persistent inflation, the World Bank has warned.

The three largest economies, – the US, China and the eurozone – have been slowing sharply, and even a “moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession”, the bank said in a study.