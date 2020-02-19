The Hechinger Report: ‘You can’t help but to wonder’: Crumbling schools, less money and dismal outcomes in the county that was supposed to change everything for black children in the South

The Hechinger Report, February 10, 2020: ‘You can’t help but to wonder’: Crumbling schools, less money, and dismal outcomes in the county that was supposed to change everything for black children in the South
Samara Rand’s new colleagues at Holmes County Central High School gave her a warning on her first day: Never turn off the air conditioning. Even if the students complained. Warm classrooms in the 60-year-old building would smell like urine, her co-workers told her.
“Get you some air freshener,” a ninth-grade biology teacher advised her.
When it rains, the roof of the decades-old facility leaks. During the worst downpours, hallways flood. Attempts to raise taxes to build a state-of-the-art high school in this high-poverty district have failed. Rand is new to teaching at Holmes Central, but she spent three years here as a student. Since she graduated in 2013, the name of the old high school had changed, but not much else.