The Hill: Lawmakers Debate Bill Mandating Racial Equity Audits at Firms

The Hill, July 1, 2021, Lawmakers Debate Bill Mandating Racial Equity Audits at Firms
House lawmakers on Tuesday debated legislation that would require banks to conduct racial equity audits every two years in an effort to promote diversity and equity.
At a hearing hosted by the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, members discussed the Diversity and Inclusion Data Accountability and Transparency Act, sponsored by Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio).
The legislation would require companies to have biennial independent audits of their policies and practices pertaining to civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion.