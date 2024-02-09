The Hill: Powell: ‘The US Is On An Unsustainable Fiscal Path’

The Hill, February 4, 2024, ‘The US Is On An Unsustainable Fiscal Path’
“The US federal government’s on an unsustainable fiscal path. And that just means that the debt is growing faster than the economy. So, it is unsustainable. I don’t think that’s at all controversial,” Powell said when asked if the national debt is a danger to the economy.
The US national debt topped $34 trillion for the first time ever in early January, just over three months after surpassing the $33 trillion mark, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury.