The Hill: Putting bank regulations on non-bank lenders will stifle innovation

By / May 21, 2021 / In the News

According to a Wall Street Journal report, when Federal Reserve Chairman Powell recently spoke at a National Community Reinvestment Coalition event, he telegraphed his view saying, “like activities should have like regulation.” Powell’s speech argues that Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) reforms are needed to ensure that “everyone can contribute to, and share in, the benefits of prosperity.” Perhaps, but the Fed’s push to expand CRA regulation is likely just the first step toward expanding federal regulatory powers over non-bank lenders.

To date, the Fed, the Office of the Comptroller of Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have been unable to agree on a set of common revisions to CRA bank regulations. Notwithstanding chairman Powell’s stated concern for equity and inclusion, CRA regulatory reform is more likely to be catalyzed by an unholy alliance between Congress, bankers and federal regulators that targets growing competition from non-bank financial institutions.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: