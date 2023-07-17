The Journalist’s Resource: Mental health disparities in older LGBTQ+ populations: A research roundup

The Journalist’s Resource, July 5, 2023, Mental health disparities in older LGBTQ+ populations: A research roundup
Older LGBTQ+ adults have higher rates of anxiety, depression, eating disorders, loneliness and suicidal thoughts, compared with their heterosexual counterparts, studies show. They are also disproportionately affected by substance use disorders, including tobacco, alcohol and other drugs, according to academic research. And, they’re at a higher risk of developing chronic health conditions.
“There’s a myth that LGBT older adults are more likely to be wealthy or have economic resources, when in fact, because of some of the conditions of their early life, they’re actually more likely to have a disability and live in poverty,” Fredriksen-Goldsen says.