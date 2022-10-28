The Louisiana Weekly: Bank branch closures in Black America: Key Capitol Hill committees question reasons, effects

The Louisiana Weekly, October 10, 2022, Bank branch closures in Black America: Key Capitol Hill committees question reasons, effects

Research by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) documents how still shrinking numbers of bank branches in Black and other communities of color diminish the economic futures of communities already reeling from a lack of sustained investment and redevelopment in its reported titled, The Great Consolidation of Banks and Acceleration of Bank Closures Across America.