The Mercury News: Oakland, S.F. neighborhoods fastest gentrifying in U.S.

The Mercury News, June 18, 2020: Oakland, S.F. neighborhoods fastest gentrifying in U.S.
Nearly one-third of poor neighborhoods in Oakland and San Francisco experienced gentrification between 2013 and 2017, the highest rate in the country according to a new national study.
San Jose was also among the top 10 cities in the U.S. where families with low median household incomes were replaced by high wage earners with college degrees, according to a report released Thursday by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.