The Monroe News: First Merchants unveils community benefits plan

The Monroe News, June 27, 2020: First Merchants unveils community benefits plan
The financial institution with the largest network of banking centers in Monroe County plans to invest in underserved communities.
First Merchants Bank recently unveiled a $1.4 billion community investment plan that is geared toward providing assistance to low- and moderate-income communities.
It will funnel money to philanthropic ventures across its footprint in mortgage and small business lending, community development, sponsorships and grants.
The plan will also aid in the opening of five new additional branches, including a new center in Wayne County.