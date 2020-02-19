The Nation: Take Action Now: Stand Up for Public Benefits

The Nation, February 11, 2020: Take Action Now: Stand Up for Public Benefits
In his $4.8 trillion proposed budget, Trump promised to slash safety net programs from student loan assistance to housing to Medicaid, while expanding defense spending and border enforcement. We need to support organizations taking action on the ground to fill in the gaps and tell our representatives to stand up for public benefits.
This week’s Take Action Now helps you fight back against Trump’s harmful cuts by educating yourself about what’s at stake, standing up for housing justice and defending workers’ rights.