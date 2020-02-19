The Nation: Take Action Now: Stand Up for Public Benefits

By / February 19, 2020 / On Our Radar

The Nation, February 11, 2020: Take Action Now: Stand Up for Public Benefits

In his $4.8 trillion proposed budget, Trump promised to slash safety net programs from student loan assistance to housing to Medicaid, while expanding defense spending and border enforcement. We need to support organizations taking action on the ground to fill in the gaps and tell our representatives to stand up for public benefits.

This week’s Take Action Now helps you fight back against Trump’s harmful cuts by educating yourself about what’s at stake, standing up for housing justice and defending workers’ rights.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.