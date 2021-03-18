The National Herald: Addressing the Pandemic’s Impact on Women and Girls around the World

The National Herald, March 10, 2021, Addressing the Pandemic’s Impact on Women and Girls Around the World
Around the globe, the pandemic has severely affected women and girls, exacerbating existing inequalities and creating repercussions in education, economic opportunity, health, and the home.
Through a partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the SNF Small Business Growth & Recovery Fund will provide grant funding and guidance to help small businesses, including those owned by women, people of color, and veterans, adapt to the new socioeconomic realities of the pandemic and find new ways to thrive.