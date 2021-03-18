fbpx

The National Herald: Addressing the Pandemic’s Impact on Women and Girls around the World

By / March 18, 2021 / In the News

The National Herald, March 10, 2021, Addressing the Pandemic’s Impact on Women and Girls Around the World

Around the globe, the pandemic has severely affected women and girls, exacerbating existing inequalities and creating repercussions in education, economic opportunity, health, and the home.

Through a partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the SNF Small Business Growth & Recovery Fund will provide grant funding and guidance to help small businesses, including those owned by women, people of color, and veterans, adapt to the new socioeconomic realities of the pandemic and find new ways to thrive.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: