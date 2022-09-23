fbpx

The New York Times: ‘A Crisis Coming’: The Twin Threats To American Democracy

By / September 23, 2022 / On Our Radar

The New York Times, September 20, 2022, ‘A Crisis Coming’: The Twin Threats to American Democracy

World War II and the Cold War presented threats from global totalitarian movements. The 1960s and ’70s were marred by assassinations, riots, a losing war and a disgraced president.

These earlier periods were each more alarming in some ways than anything that has happened in the United States recently. Yet during each of those previous times of tumult, the basic dynamics of American democracy held firm. Candidates who won the most votes were able to take power and attempt to address the country’s problems.

