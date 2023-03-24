The New York Times: A Landlord Got A Low Appraisal. He Is Black, And So Are His Tenants.

The New York Times, March 18, 2023, A Landlord Got A Low Appraisal. He Is Black, And So Are His Tenants.
Cincinnati lacks tens of thousands of affordable housing units, and the waiting list for Section 8 housing vouchers can stretch from one to five years. So in February 2022, as interest rates dipped to historically low levels, Mr. Horton began eyeing a new vacant property in the South Cumminsville neighborhood, where the median family income is just above $31,000 and there are few stores where residents can buy healthy food.